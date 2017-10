Boy, 17, shot in Gresham

A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night as he walked in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:10 p.m., he was in the 8500 block of South Wolcott when someone fired shots from a tan-colored sedan, Chicago Police said.

He was struck multiple times in his chest and back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.