Boy, 17, shot in head on Far South Side in critical condition

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy was shot in the head about 1:40 p.m. in the 13300 block of South Calumet, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.