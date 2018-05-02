Boy, 17, shot in Homan Square

A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening in the 3400 block of West Flournoy. | Google Earth

A boy was shot Wednesday evening in a West Side Homan Square neighborhood shooting.

The 17-year-old was shot in the back about 7:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Flournoy, according to Chicago Police.

He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.