Boy, 17, shot in Homan Square
A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening in the 3400 block of West Flournoy. | Google Earth
A boy was shot Wednesday evening in a West Side Homan Square neighborhood shooting.
The 17-year-old was shot in the back about 7:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Flournoy, according to Chicago Police.
He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.