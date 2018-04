Boy, 17, shot in South Shore

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The boy was walking about 2:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 70th Place when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.