Boy, 17, shot in the back in Bronzeville

A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire Saturday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:40 a.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the back in the 4100 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago police. Someone he knew fired at him after driving over in a blue sedan.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. No one is in custody.