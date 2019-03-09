Boy, 17, shot in the back in Bronzeville
A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire Saturday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
At 1:40 a.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the back in the 4100 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago police. Someone he knew fired at him after driving over in a blue sedan.
The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. No one is in custody.