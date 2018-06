Boy, 17, shot in the hand in Avondale

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday night in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:40 p.m., the boy was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 3500 block of North Albany when someone on the street fired shots at him, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in the hand, and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.