Boy, 17, shot in West Lawn

A boy was wounded by gunfire late Thursday in the West Lawn hospital on the Southwest Side.

At 11:20 p.m., the 17-year-old heard gunshots while walking on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He discovered a bullet wound in his left shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.