Boy, 17, shot in West Pullman

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The teenager was about to get into a vehicle with his friends at 9:23 p.m. when someone walked up to them and opened fire in the 12100 block of South Lafayette, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest, and a relative took him to Roseland Hospital, where his condition stabilized. He’ll be transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.