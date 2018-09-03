Boy, 17, shot to death in Homewood

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in south suburban Homewood.

Officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to a call of a person shot near the intersection of 191st Street and Loomis Avenue, according to Homewood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Romane D. Taylor, of Chicago Heights, had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, authorities said.

Taylor was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8:45 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

No further information was immediately made available.