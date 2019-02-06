Boy, 17, shot while walking down street in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The boy was walking about 8:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Ohio when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.