Boy, 17, shot while walking in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was walking about 2:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Monitor when a male walked up and fired shots that struck him in the shoulder and grazed his cheek, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.