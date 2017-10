Boy, 17, shows up at hospital a day after being shot in Austin

A 17-year-old boy who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night told authorities he was shot a day before while he walked in the Austin neighborhood.

The boy said he heard gunshot about 11 p.m. Thursday as he walked in the 600 block of North Lavergne, according to Chicago Police.

He realized he was shot in his ankle when he felt pain, police said. He went home and then took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park Friday afternoon.