Boy, 17, wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot Thursday night in the 10000 block of South State Street. | Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in shooting Thursday night on the border of the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy was standing outside about 11:05 p.m. in the 10000 block of South State Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was hit, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, according to police. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.