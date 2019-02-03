Boy, 17, wounded in Archer Heights drive-by shooting

A boy was shot Sunday morning in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 1:28 a.m., the 17-year-old was walking in the 4300 block of South Karlov when gray sedan drove by him, according to Chicago police. A male inside fired gunshots at him and struck him in the leg.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. No one is in custody.