Boy, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

A boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was standing outside when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots at 2:49 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Sangamon, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was struck in the lower left buttocks. He was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital where his condition had stabilized, police said.