Boy, 17, wounded in South Chicago drive-by shooting

A boy was struck by gunfire Thursday in the 8800 block of South Marquette. | Google Earth

A teenager was shot Thursday evening in South Chicago.

The 17-year-old boy was sitting outside about 5:45 when someone opened fire from a passing car drove in the 8800 block of South Marquette, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the lower back, and his condition stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center.