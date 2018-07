Boy, 2, missing from West Town has been found

A 2-year-old boy who was missing from the West Town neighborhood has been located, according to Chicago Police.

Joseph “Jo Jo” Lawson was reported missing Sunday afternoon after he was last seen playing with a group of other children about 3:40 p.m. Sunday near 138 North Leavitt Street. He was found and reunited with his family about 7 p.m., police said.