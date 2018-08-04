Boy, 3, dies in house fire in Lithuania Plaza: police

A 3-year-old boy was killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon in the Lithuania Plaza neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The fire broke out in the basement of the home about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Artesian, according to Chicago Police and the Chicago Fire Department.

The boy was taken to Holy Cross hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide information on the boy’s death.

The fire was struck out by 3:10 p.m., fire officials said.

Detectives were investigating the cause of the fire as a possible arson, police said.