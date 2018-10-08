Boy, 3, killed in East Side rollover crash

A 3-year-old boy died in a rollover crash Sunday morning in the East Side neighborhood on the South Side.

A 26-year-old woman was driving about 8:20 a.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue G when her vehicle struck a pole and flipped on its side, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Responding officers didn’t find anyone inside the vehicle, but later learned that the driver and her passengers had shown up at Trinity Hospital.

Walter Najera, the 3-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital just over a half hour later, authorities said. He lived in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A 4-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and another male were also riding in the vehicle when it crashed, police said. No other injuries were reported.