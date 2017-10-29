3-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in Washington Park

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back seat of a white car in the first block of East 60th Street early Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. The car could be seen with at least four bullet holes outside Holy Cross Hospital. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 3-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday as he traveled in the back seat of a car that came under fire in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The Pontiac Grand Am was traveling west about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of East 60th Street when the driver stopped at a stop sign and another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The driver then sped away before realizing the boy had been shot in his back.

The boy was taken in serious-but-stable condition to Holy Cross Hospital, where the Grand Am was seen at the emergency entrance with at least four bullet holes. He was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.