Boy, 6, in critical condition after driver runs red light in Canaryville

Two boys were injured Monday afternoon when an SUV ran a red light and struck another SUV in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20- to 30-year-old driver of a Ford Expedition was able to come to a stop and ran the red light about 4:30 a.m. at 47th Street and Halsted Street, colliding with a Chevy Equinox driven by a 61-year-old man, according to Chicago Police.

A 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The younger boy was in critical condition, while the older boy’s condition stabilized.

No citations were immediately issued.

The Major Accident Unit is investigating.