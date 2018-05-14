Boy, 7, grazed by bullet that came through rear windshield on Far South Side

A 7-year-old boy was wounded Monday afternoon when he was grazed by a bullet in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy was inside a vehicle just before 4 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Morgan when the gunshots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

The rear windshield of the vehicle was shot out and the boy felt pain, police said. It was later determined that he suffered a graze wound to his right eye.

The boy was initially taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, but was being transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital for additional treatment, police said.