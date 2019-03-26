Boy, 8, killed in Aurora hit-and-run crash

An 8-year-old boy died after he and his grandfather were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Monday evening in west suburban Aurora.

The boy, his grandfather and his sister were walking across Lake Street at 7:42 p.m. at the intersection with Plum Street when a southbound vehicle on Lake hit the boy and the grandfather, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The boy and the grandfather were taken to a hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities did not specify the grandfather’s condition.

The vehicle drove off after the crash, police said. It was found parked on a nearby residential street a short time later with heavy front-end damage.

Witnesses told investigators that at least two people got out of the vehicle and one of them ran away from the area on foot, police said.

Authorities are still trying to identify the driver or passenger, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-256-5000.