Boy, 9, in critical condition after dog attack in Rosemoor

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition Wednesday after a relative’s dog attacked him in Rosemoor on the South Side.

The boy was at the relative’s home about 8:10 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Indiana Avenue when the dog attacked him, Chicago police said. A female relative fatally shot the dog, but the boy was badly injured.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No other injuries or citations have been reported at this time.