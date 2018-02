Boy and 4-year-old girl shot in Hermosa

A 4-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were shot Sunday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 9 p.m., the boy and girl were in a vehicle in the 4700 block of West North Avenue when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and the girl was shot in the ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Further details were not immediately available.