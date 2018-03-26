Boy and girl killed in Gary fire

A 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were killed in a fire Sunday in their home in Gary, Indiana.

Kristopher Gober, 4, and Kailani Gober, 2, of the 5800 block of Forest Court, were killed when a fire broke out in their apartment on the same block, according to the Lake County Coroner.

The children were taken to Gary Methodist Northlake Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

It was unclear what time the fire occurred.

The Medico-Legal Death Investigation Team was called to the hospital at 12:35 p.m., the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office had not yet ruled a cause of death for either child.

No further information was available. Police and fire officials in Gary could not immediately be reached for comment.