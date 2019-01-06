Boy charged with robbing CTA Blue Line passenger in Near West Side attack: cops

A teenage boy was charged with robbing someone of a cell phone Saturday morning at the CTA Blue Line’s Illinois Medical District station in the Near West Side neighborhood.

At 5 a.m., the 15-year-old was arrested after the alleged victim told officers the boy landed multiple punches before stealing the cell phone in the 400 block of South Damen, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The 15-year-old was charged with one felony count of robbery, police said. He was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Monday.