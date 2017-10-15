Boy critically hurt after car plunges into Aurora retention pond

A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a car plunged into a retention pond early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Diehl Road and I-88 after the driver lost control and the car went into the retention pond on the south side of Diehl, according to Aurora police.

Three females, including the 31-year-old driver, were able to get out of the car, but the boy was trapped, police said.

An Aurora Fire Department Dive Team pulled the boy from the water about 3:05 a.m., police said. Investigators believe he was in the water for about 30 minutes. He was taken to an Aurora hospital in critical condition.

Police said alcohol may be a factor in the crash. It was not known whether inclement weather played a role, but more than 4 inches of rain fell in the Chicago area on Saturday.

Aurora Police Traffic Investigators were at the scene early Sunday.