Boy critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole

A boy was critically injured Friday night after he stuck his head out of a moving CTA Red Line train and hit a pole on the South Side.

The boy was on a southbound train at 9:37 p.m. when he hit his head on a pole near the Sox-35th stop at 142 W. 35th St., according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was being treated for a fractured skull, police said. He was in critical condition. His exact age wasn’t immediately known.

Red Line trains in both directions were bypassing the 35th Street station, according to the CTA. Northbound and southbound trains were operating on the same track between the Cermak-Chinatown and 47th stations.