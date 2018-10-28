Boy dies in double drive-by shooting on South Side

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, during a drive-by attack Sunday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:14 a.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were walking through an alley on the 6200 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone in a silver sedan fired gunshots at them, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot in the chest and left shoulder, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The teenage man brought himself to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.