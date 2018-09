Boy falls from 3rd-story window, seriously injured in South Shore

The 7600 block of South Coles Avenue in South Shore, Chicago | Google Streetview

A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Saturday evening when he fell from a window in the South Shore neighborhood.

The boy fell from the third-story window about 6 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.