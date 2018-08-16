Boy fatally shot, another wounded at East Garfield Park basketball tournament

Police investigate a fatal shooting about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Central Park Avenue. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A teenage boy was killed and another was seriously wounded Thursday night when shots rang out as police broke up a fight at a basketball tournament in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to a call of a large fight inside a park district field house in the first block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police.

While they broke up the fight and dispersed the crowd, shots were fired, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger in serious condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

A person of interest, described as a boy between 11 and 13 years old, was taken into custody, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.