Boy in serious condition after double shooting in West Garfield Park

A boy and a young man were shot walking down the street Friday night in West Garfield Park.

At 10:28 p.m., a male shooter walked up to the 17-year-old and the 20-year-old in the 0 to 100 block of North Karlov Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The person shot the boy in the back and the young man in the head, police said. Both were taken to Stroger, the first in serious condition and the second in critical condition.

As Area North detectives were investigating, gunshots from nearby blocks rang through the air.