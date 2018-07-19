Boy killed, 12 men wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday

A 14-year-old boy was killed and 12 people were wounded by gunfire between 1:30 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. across the city.

The boy was shot to death just after midnight in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Tobias Robinson, 14, was standing on the street when a white car drove by and someone inside fired shots about 12:05 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Winchester, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robinson, who lived in the same neighborhood, was shot in the head and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man was walking when someone got out of a black SUV and shot him in the foot in the 2100 block of North St. Louis, according to police. His condition stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot multiple times in the head in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was in a vehicle about 8:05 p.m. when someone walked up to him and opened fire in the 800 block of East 78th Street. He was shot several times in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Two men were also critically wounded in a West Lawn neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side.

The men were driving west at 6:53 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them in the 3700 block of West 59th Place and opened fire. The 21-year-old driver was grazed in the head and struck in the arm, police said. A 23-year-old passenger was shot in the shoulder, police said.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were in critical condition.

Twenty minutes earlier, a man was shot while sitting on a porch in a Far South Side Jeffery Manor neighborhood shooting.

A car pulled up and opened fire about 6:35 p.m. on the 25-year-old man in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue. He was shot the thigh and one of his fingers, police said. He was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Throughout the day, six more men were wounded by gunfire, including two men who were shot while standing on a sidewalk in Homan Square, a 19-year-old who was shot while walking in East Garfield Park on the West Side, and a 22-year-old who was found critically wounded on a sidewalk in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the left leg, right leg and right foot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side and two more men were grazed by bullets in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The first non-fatal shooting of the day left another teenage boy wounded. The 16-year-old was shot in the head in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk when a group of several males fired shots from an alley about 1:30 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Eggleston. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition had stabilized, police said.

On Tuesday, two people were killed and two others were wounded in city shootings.