Boy nearly drowned in Fox River, was not hit by boat: investigators

A 6-year-old boy rescued from the Fox River earlier this month was not run over by a boat as initially reported, authorities announced Tuesday.

The July 15 incident has been reclassified as a “near-drowning” after investigators determined that the boy was not hit by the boat, which passed near him while he was swimming near Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane in Fox River Grove, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities initially reported that the boy had been run over by the boat about 4:45 p.m. and was pulled out of the water unconscious. Further investigation revealed the boat never made contact with the boy, who had nearly drowned and fell unconscious while swimming. He was found floating near the boat, an 18-foot Bayliner.

Bystanders pulled the boy out of the water and resuscitated him, the sheriff’s office said. Flight for Life then flew him to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The boy, a Cary resident, has since been released and “is expected to make a full recovery.”