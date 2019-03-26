Boy, 16, wounded in Little Village shooting

A boy was shot Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. | Brian Jackson~Sun-Times

A boy was shot Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:05 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was sitting in a car in the 3600 block of West 24th Street when someone walked up and shot him, Chicago police said.

The boy, who received a graze wound to the head, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.