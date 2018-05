Boy shot in ankle, knees on West Side

Police investigate a shooting Thursday night in the 5100 block of West Chicago | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times late Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the boy was walking in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in his left ankle and both knees, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off an area at a Citgo gas station in the block.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.