Boy shot in Brighton Park

A boy was shot Monday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 15-year-old boy was walking when a black SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots about 10:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Whipple, Chicago Police said.

The boy was shot in the foot. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.