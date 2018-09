Boy shot in chest in South Shore

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in the 1900 block of East 74th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A boy was shot Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain about 9:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 74th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.