Boy shot in Lawndale, police questioning person of interest

Police are questioning a person of interest in a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy wounded Sunday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a gray car fired shots and drove off at 2:43 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Avers, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the left arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 2800 block of South Lawndale Avenue and were speaking to a person of interest, police said.

No further information was available.