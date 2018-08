Boy shot in West Pullman

A boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 17-year-old was walking when he heard shots and realized he had been shot in the leg at 10:12 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Yale, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.