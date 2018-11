Boy, 14, critically wounded in Little Village shooting

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was standing on a sidewalk just before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to police. No one was in custody.