Boy shot, seriously hurt as gunmen fire into East Side home in drive-by attack

An 11-year-old boy was seriously wounded Wednesday evening in a Far South Side shooting in the East Side neighborhood.

The boy was standing in a home about 8:50 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired shots into the home in the 10300 block of South Avenue N, according to Chicago Police.

The boy, who wasn’t the intended target, was struck in the left arm, police said. He was in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting. No one was in custody.