Boy, 15, shot to death on West Side

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was walking on a sidewalk at 4:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Monroe Street when a green SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The boy was struck in his chest and shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death but withheld details about the fatality.

No one was in custody Sunday evening as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.