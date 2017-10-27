Boy shot to death in South Chicago identified

A boy who was shot to death Monday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood has been identified.

Johnson Liggins Jr., 17, was walking outside near East 80th Street and South Coles Avenue about 2:35 p.m. when two people walked past and opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Liggins was shot in the head and chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the South Shore neighborhood.

An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police issued a community alert asking for help identifying the victim Wednesday night. The medical examiner’s office released his name Friday morning.