Teen shot in hand in West Rogers Park

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 3:40 p.m., the boy was standing outside in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue when someone approached him on foot, took out a weapon and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in left hand, according to police. His condition stabilized at an area hospital.