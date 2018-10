Boy shot while riding bike in Little Village

A teenage boy was shot Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 5 a.m., the 15-year-old was riding a bicycle in the 2200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his left leg, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.