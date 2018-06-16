Boy shot while riding moped in Lawndale

A 16-year-old boy was shot while riding a moped Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was riding the moped northbound when a male on the sidewalk fired shots at 8:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Ridgeway, striking him in the right foot, according to Chicago Police.

The boy continued northbound to the 2600 block of West 13th Street and was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.