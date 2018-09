Boy shot while walking down West Town street

A boy was wounded during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.

About 6 p.m., the 16-year-old heard gunfire while walking down the 2200 block of West Maypole, according to Chicago police. He felt pain in his ankle and discovered he was shot.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.