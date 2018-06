Boy struck by SUV in Englewood hit-and-run

A boy was struck by an SUV Monday night in an Englewood neighborhood hit-and-run on the South Side.

The boy, whose age wasn’t known, was struck by the dark-colored SUV at 8:31 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Racine, according preliminary information from Chicago Police. The SUV then drove off.

His condition wasn’t immediately known, police said.